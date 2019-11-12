|
|
October 8, 2019
November 8, 2019
Rowan James DeChenne, age one month, passed away at 12:58 am, November 8, 2019.
He was born October 8, 2019 in Seattle, WA to Ryan and Madison (Cruse) DeChenne. He spent his final moments in his parents arms, was at peace, and no longer in pain.
Rowan was a strong baby. He was born with the very rare condition: "Schaaf-Yang syndrome", specifically del1996c, the most severe form of the syndrome. There was no literature on this specific type of Schaaf-Yang as most of the babies with that deletion passed away within a few days of birth. Because of Rowan's strength, doctors now have more information on this condition.
Rowan's life has benefited and touched so many lives and we feel so blessed to have had the time that we did with him and honored to be his parents. His last day was a happy one; he smiled and played with us up until his last moments.
Rowan loved hearing his mom and dad sing a special song written just for him, and to listen to his daddy play guitar. He loved to listen to Mozart and have his mom and dad read him his favorite books, "The Pout Pout Fish" and "Thomas the Rabbit." He loved his Slug-Bunny made by Auntie Caryl, and Bubsy Bunny, who helped him through tough times.
Rowan is survived by his parents, Ryan and Madison DeChenne, of Marysville, WA; Grandparents, Rick DeChenne, of Arlington, and Scott and Jo Cruse, of Helena, MT; Great-Grandparents: Linda Potter of Arlington; Russ and Margie Snell of Sedro-Woolley; numerous aunts, uncles cousins and friends who loved him. He was loved by so many for a child who lived such a short life.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma, Rena DeChenne.
He will be missed by many, but he will forever be our sweet perfect Rowan. He wrote his story and his story can help other Schaaf-Yang babies in the future.
