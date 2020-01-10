|
June 16, 1973 -
January 6, 2020
Roxanne Ruth "Rocky" Johnson, age 46, a lifelong resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away January 6, 2020, in St. Maries, Idaho.
She was born June 16, 1973 to Thomas "Big Tom" and Karen (Whited) Wallace in Sedro-Woolley. She attended many schools in Sedro-Woolley and graduated from SWHS. She was always the person to stand up for the under-dog and loved the hardest. She was an avid soccer player as a keeper with that hot Irish temper.
She worked as a Mail Carrier at USPS. Everyone always loved seeing her smiling face and her infectious laugh delivering packages or showing her holiday spirit.
Rocky was a spiritual woman with hobbies such as reading and scrapbooking, reflected in her artistic talents. She loved the outdoors.
Her significant other was Dale Parker, the love of her life even for a short time, the love was pure. The greatest joy in her life was her children and grandchildren.
Rocky is survived by her children, Justin Small and his wife, Aerial, Alyssa Small and her significant other, John Van De Grift, and Jadan Johnson; mother, Karen Wallace; grandchildren, Julian and Aubrey Small; brother, Thomas "Tommy" Wallace and his wife, Tricia; grandmother, Betty Whited; significant other, Dale Parker; nephews, Hunter Wallace and Austin Kaech; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her dog, Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas "Big Tom" Wallace; grandparents, Earl Whited, and Thomas and Bernice Wallace; pet boxer, Dozer.
A celebration of Rocky's life will be held at the Eagles Club, Sedro-Woolley on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00.
Share your memories of Rocky and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 12, 2020