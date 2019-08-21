|
October 24, 1938 -
August 3, 2019
Roy Edward (Ed) Wiggins passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was born October 24, 1938 to Roy and Lucille Wiggins in Seward, Alaska. He was one of 3 children being the middle with brothers Ronnie and Herb. The family moved to Port Angeles, Washington when he was young and this is where he would grow up. He had wonderful memories of hiking, camping and fishing with his brothers.
When he was seventeen he joined the United States Navy. He served on numerous aircraft carriers; USS Hornet, USS Bon Homme Richard, USS Ticonderoga, and the USS John F. Kennedy and served during the Vietnam war.
At age 21 he met and fell in love with Linda Hubbard and they would marry three months later. While in the Navy they would move around the country with their two young daughters, Sherri and Lori. Ed very much enjoyed his time serving in the Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer/ABHC (E7) after 20 years of serving his country.
Upon retiring, the family settled back in Anacortes where they had lived previously when Ed had been stationed at Whidbey Naval Air Station.
He worked at the Publishers Plywood Mill and also in the civil service for the air station, over the years upon his return. Ed really enjoyed gardening and would sit outside with his kids and grandkids snapping beans, and also enjoyed fishing out in the sound and duck hunting. He and Linda took great pleasure camping in their RV and would discover the little town Quartzsite, Arizona along the way. After spending a few winters there, they decided to make their final move. While in Arizona, he enjoyed riding ATV's out in the dessert, yard saling, going to church and spending time with friends and family.
His church brought him much happiness as he delighted in serving lunch to the Sunday school children.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Ron Wiggins, daughter Sherri Graham and grandson Tyson Keller.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda, daughter Lori (Keller) and son -in-law Kurt Keller, brother Herb and his wife Irma Wiggins, grandchildren: Samantha McRoy, Kyle Wiggins LaRue, Olivia Mellott, Brie Franulovic, Rachel Escher and Gunnar Keller, great-grandchildren: Kailynn LaRue, Cole LaRue, Autumn LaRue, and Boden Franulovic, many nephews and nieces, as well as the many friends of his daughters who considered him like a dad.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 am at Fernhill Cemetery. All who knew Ed are welcome to attend.
Published in Anacortes American on Aug. 28, 2019