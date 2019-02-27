Home

ROY EDWARD "ED" WALKER

ROY EDWARD "ED" WALKER Obituary
February 3, 1943 -
February 17, 2019

Roy Edward "Ed" Walker passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019.

Ed was born on February 3, 1943 in Burlington, Washington, the son of Conrad and Catherine Walker.

Ed was a lover of art and music and was loved by many.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran.

Ed is survived by his daughter Jennifer Daley, grandson Austin Daley, sister Cindy Walker Eckdale (Jim), brother Tim Walker (Jeniece), two nieces and one nephew, and many cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Kevin Walker.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
