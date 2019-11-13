|
|
Roy J. Reichert, 83, of Skagit County, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Roy was a Mount Vernon High School graduate, class of 1954, and Western Washington University graduate class of 1960.
He was an Army veteran, actively serving from 1954-1956, and then as a reservist from 1956-1960.
He spent most of his working years as an FHA appraiser.
Roy is survived by his daughter Janita Aalto; son Christopher Reichert (Lana); daughter Kamela Reichert; sister Orpha Anderson (Varro); sister Marie McCutchin (Bill); grandchildren; Michael Rustad, Dean Rustad (Daria), Kristin Aalto, Christianna Cruz, Joe Cruz Jr., Cash Reichert, and great-granddaughter Avery Rustad, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
A private scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 15, 2019