Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROY REICHERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY JOHN REICHERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY JOHN REICHERT Obituary

Roy J. Reichert, 83, of Skagit County, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Roy was a Mount Vernon High School graduate, class of 1954, and Western Washington University graduate class of 1960.

He was an Army veteran, actively serving from 1954-1956, and then as a reservist from 1956-1960.

He spent most of his working years as an FHA appraiser.

Roy is survived by his daughter Janita Aalto; son Christopher Reichert (Lana); daughter Kamela Reichert; sister Orpha Anderson (Varro); sister Marie McCutchin (Bill); grandchildren; Michael Rustad, Dean Rustad (Daria), Kristin Aalto, Christianna Cruz, Joe Cruz Jr., Cash Reichert, and great-granddaughter Avery Rustad, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.

A private scattering of his ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -