August 9, 1934 -
May 21, 2020
Roy Kenneth "Ken" Johnson, 85, a longtime resident of the Clear Lake community passed away on May 21, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Ken was born on August 9, 1934 in Clear Lake, the son of Herbert & Agnes (Baker) Johnson.
He was raised and attended grade school in Clear Lake and attended high school in Sedro-Woolley.
In 1953, Ken enlisted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge in 1956, he returned to the Skagit Valley and worked briefly in the logging industry.
In October of 1957, he was united in marriage to Maureen Fancy and they made their family home in Clear Lake.
Also in 1957, Ken began working at Northern State Hospital as a ward attendant until 1966. He then began a long career in the road construction industry working out of Union Local 901 for many years and then as a screed operator with Associated Sand & Gravel until his retirement in 1996.
Ken enjoyed camping, hunting, and especially fishing, and worked as a part time fishing guide on the Skagit River in the 1970's and 80's.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the George Baldridge Post 43 American Legion and the Clear Lake Community Covenant Church.
Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maureen; his four sons, Bryan Johnson and wife, Denise of Poulsbo, WA, Wayne Johnson and companion, Ellen Pfiefer, Blake Johnson and wife, Molly and Wesley Johnson and wife, Jenny all of Sedro-Woolley; his grandchildren, Garret and Autumn Johnson, Rachel Geary (Travis), Randle Johnson, Travis Johnson, Amanda Fischer (Garrison), Ashlee Hass (Jake), Lavell Looney (Nick), Dillon Johnson (McKenzie), and Boyce, Bryer, Braelyn and Breeanna Johnson; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Isabel, Colby, Tim, Caitlyn, Mathew, Jaylan, Mollee, Mila Rose, Sophia and Harper; his brother, Raymond Johnson and wife, Sandra and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Johnson and sister, Donna Johnson.
In honor of Ken, the family suggests that memorials be made to a Veteran's organization of your choice.
Ken will be laid to rest near his family at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery on May 29, 2020.
Service arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
