January 25, 1927 -
January 29, 2020
Roza was a survivor of the Holocaust.
Loved ones left behind are: Riet Kapton; Nellie McCourt (Larry); Roosje Mitchell; Leo Schreuders; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-greatgrandchildren.
She resided on Whidbey Island for 40 years, serving as a volunteer at the hospital on base for 18 of those years. She will be missed.
See her survivor story (as told to the NASWI Officers' Club) on YouTube by searching for "Rosa Gooch".
Services to be held on Saturday, February 15th at Oak Harbor Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: visitation at 1pm, Funeral Service at 2pm. Following the service, interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery at 3:30pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 6, 2020