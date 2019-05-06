

Elaine (Mom) passed away at home surrounded by her loving children, after an extended illness.



Mom was born January 13th, 1937 in Argura, Jackson County, North Carolina to Robert and Lonnie Harris. She had fond memories of her childhood in North Carolina and was proud of her "Tar Heel" heritage.



At a young age, Mom lost her parents and was grateful for the families that cared for her afterwards.



She graduated from La Conner High School in 1955, where she met the love of her life, Ivan Carlson, Sr.



They were married August 12th, 1955 As newlyweds, they welcomed her 15-year old brother Jimmy into their home where he lived throughout high school.



She worked on local farms as well as commercial fishing, both locally and in Alaska. In the late 1970s, she started her career at Sears where she worked for 25 years.



Mom enjoyed gardening, road trips, and gold prospecting with Dad. She also enjoyed following the stock market closely.



As described by her children & grandchildren, she was the "heart & soul of the family, who was wise, loving, comforting, dedicated, patient, and a compassionate Mama bear". We all truly treasure these qualities in her.



The colossal family gatherings were just one example of the value of family, instilled in us by both mom and dad.



Mom was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Carlson, Sr., parents Robert & Lonnie Harris, father and mother-in-law Bert & Sarah Carlson, sister Bernice (Glen) Greenough, brother James Harris, sister and brother-in-law Ruth & Joel Palm, and grandson Billy Elder.



Mom is survived by her seven children; Rhonda (David) Cookson, Teresa Carlson, Ivan Jr. (Tereasa) Carlson, Suzanne Lowry, John (Terri) Carlson, Sandra (Dave) McCormick, Barbara (Bob) Crawford, her sisters Geneva Lineberry, Leslie Corwin, Margie Nelson, Sharon Strange, James Bruemmer, and John Bruemmer as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces & nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 am, May 10th at Faith Baptist Church, 800 E Rio Vista Ave., Burlington, WA 98233. Graveside services and reception will follow at Hawthorne memorial park, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.



