

March 17, 1931 -

April 21, 2019



Ruby Buchanan, 88, a longtime Clear Lake community resident, passed away on April 21, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.



Ruby was born on March 17, 1931 in Black Springs, Arkansas, the oldest of six children of Raymond & Ruby Jewel (Cook) Willis. As a young girl her family moved to Washington, settling in Clear Lake.



Ruby attended Clear Lake grade school and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1949. Ruby's first job was with General Telephone Co. in Mount Vernon.



On October 21, 1949, Ruby married Ellis Buchanan and together they made their home in Clear Lake, raising their children and sharing 69 years of marriage. Ellis and Ruby owned and operated A&B Shake Mill in Clear Lake.



Ruby loved her family, was an excellent cook, she also enjoyed entertaining, traveling, camping, team bowling, ceramics and decorating her home.



Ruby is survived by her husband, Ellis; daughter, Debbie Waite (Brian), daughter-in-law, Linda Buchanan; four grandchildren, Cherie Buchanan-Kaech (Jason), Bryce Waite, Tara Swenson (Matt), and Colby Waite; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla Johnson (Bob) and Linda Barnett; brother, Larry Willis (Arlene); sister-in-law, Kathryn Tewalt and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; two sisters, Nelda Schimke and Sharon Jones.



Per Ruby's request there will be no funeral services. In honor of Ruby, memorials are suggested to the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 186, Clear Lake, WA 98235.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of Ruby and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary