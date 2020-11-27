Ruby Youngren of Stanwood passed on November 23, 2020. She was born in Merino Montana on January 19, 1927, one of twelve children born to William and Katherine Voth. Her husband, Raymond Youngren, and her daughter, Teresa Youngren, preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Bill Youngren, two daughters, Jill Dahlstedt and Jan Rubino, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruby was proud of her service as a nurse and bonded with those in the medical community up until her passing. She had a great love for her grandchildren, gardening, music, and baking.
Her family will miss Ruby and will keep her memory alive by planting wildflower gardens and baking her recipes together for generations to come. At her request there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Washington State Nurses Foundation. Please visit www.hawthornefh.com
