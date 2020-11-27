1/
RUBY YOUNGREN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Youngren of Stanwood passed on November 23, 2020. She was born in Merino Montana on January 19, 1927, one of twelve children born to William and Katherine Voth. Her husband, Raymond Youngren, and her daughter, Teresa Youngren, preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Bill Youngren, two daughters, Jill Dahlstedt and Jan Rubino, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruby was proud of her service as a nurse and bonded with those in the medical community up until her passing. She had a great love for her grandchildren, gardening, music, and baking.

Her family will miss Ruby and will keep her memory alive by planting wildflower gardens and baking her recipes together for generations to come. At her request there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Washington State Nurses Foundation. Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 26, 2020
I have a lot of good memories of visits to the farm when we were growing up. I often wonder about the 2 little foster kids your family hosted over Christmas. In later years when I stopped she always greeted me by name and was glad to see me, and I enjoyed our visits. I'm so sorry Josephine couldn't have visitors these last many months. Sending my love and hugs to your family.
Steve Youngren
Family
November 25, 2020
Ruby, I'm so happy to have gotten to know you. I loved all the times we shared pastries while you shared stories of your life and Jaime's childhood. I'm also very glad you got to meet our son Ray. We will keep you in mind while we teach him to live up to his namesake.

Thank you for producing such a kind, welcoming, and loving family.
Scott Templeton
Family
November 25, 2020
You are loved and missed Grandma. I will try to do justice by your recipes, especially your poppyseed roll! I will continue sharing all the great childhood memories I have of Grandpa and you with Ray. ❤ RIP
Jaime Templeton
Family
November 25, 2020
As this holiday season approaches, I'll remember with love all the memories of singing Christmas songs together as Mom played the piano, and all the yummy cookies and pastries she baked! So today, Mom, I'm going to sing "Oh Holy Night", which you most loved hearing me sing, in full voice towards the heavens!
Jill Dahlstedt
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved