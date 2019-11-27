|
May 31, 1942 -
November 5, 2019
Russell Lee Leach passed away peacefully at home in Mount Vernon, WA after an 8 month hard fought battle against lung cancer.
He was born in Seattle, WA to Lester and Wilma Leach. He graduated from Queen Anne High School and received his BA Degree in Architecture at the University of Washington.
Russ had a long successful career as an architect working with his lifelong friend Tom Greime at their Company - Concepts NW and later partnering with Bob Gray & Co. in Tigard, Oregon. He was highly regarded for his Design and Construction in Commercial and residential work in Seattle, Bellevue and Oregon.
Upon retirement in 2008 he moved to Mount Vernon with his wife of 42 years, Cathy.
During their early years they loved to ski, hike and golf wherever they traveled. In retirement they continued with traveling, golfing and enjoying their grandchildren. A good life together enjoying life.
So much of him will be missed but especially his great sense of humor - he was the consummate storyteller.
He is survived by his wife Cathy and children - Stacie Anderson (Jon), Tyler, Scott, and their mother Sandy Leach, Michael Leach (Tracy) and grandchildren Sierra and Wes Anderson, Taylor and Jordan Leach. Also survived by his sister Carole Geballe (Tom) and niece Anneke Geel (Peter) and nephew Matt Geballe (Rebecca) and their children; also nephew Jeff Eiseman and niece Jenny Reilly.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
We welcome friends to join our family at the Eaglemont Golf Club in Mount Vernon, WA Monday, December 16, at 3:30 pm to Celebrate Russ' Life.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Northwest in Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019