June 17, 1944 -
August 14, 2019
Russell M. Wells passed away on August 14, 2019, peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington, with family present.
He was born June 17, 1944, at US Marine Hospital in Seattle to Laura Eleanor and Jack H. Wells, Chief Petty Officer, USCG.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 39 years, his sons Jonathan (Kayla), Andrew, grandson Oliver, and nieces Michelle (Troy) Larson, Natalie Crandall, nephews Ryan (Stephanie) Jacobson, Aaron (Kate) Anderson, and Nick (Sami) Anderson and great-nieces and nephews.
His parents Laura Eleanor and Jack H Wells, his sister Nadine Jacobson, and his brother-in-law Harold Keith "Jake" Jacobson preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, in Mount Vernon, at 1 pm on Saturday, September 7th. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorials in his honor may be directed to University of Washington Medical Center - Center for Interstitial Lung Diseases Fund, Josephine Caring Community (Stanwood), First Lutheran Church General Scholarship Fund (Mount Vernon), Edmonds Lutheran Church Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Share memories at wcremation.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019