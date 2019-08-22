Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL M. WELLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSSELL M. WELLS Obituary
June 17, 1944 -
August 14, 2019

Russell M. Wells passed away on August 14, 2019, peacefully at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington, with family present.

He was born June 17, 1944, at US Marine Hospital in Seattle to Laura Eleanor and Jack H. Wells, Chief Petty Officer, USCG.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 39 years, his sons Jonathan (Kayla), Andrew, grandson Oliver, and nieces Michelle (Troy) Larson, Natalie Crandall, nephews Ryan (Stephanie) Jacobson, Aaron (Kate) Anderson, and Nick (Sami) Anderson and great-nieces and nephews.

His parents Laura Eleanor and Jack H Wells, his sister Nadine Jacobson, and his brother-in-law Harold Keith "Jake" Jacobson preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, in Mount Vernon, at 1 pm on Saturday, September 7th. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials in his honor may be directed to University of Washington Medical Center - Center for Interstitial Lung Diseases Fund, Josephine Caring Community (Stanwood), First Lutheran Church General Scholarship Fund (Mount Vernon), Edmonds Lutheran Church Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

Share memories at wcremation.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.