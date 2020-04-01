Home

RUSSELL "RUSS" FORREST HOWRY


1947 - 2020
RUSSELL "RUSS" FORREST HOWRY Obituary
June 29, 1947 - March 30, 2020

Russell "Russ" Forrest Howry, age 72, a longtime resident of Rockport, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones at home March 30, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1947 in Shelton, Washington to Rae and Mable (Holman) Howry.

Russ grew up in Shelton and Enumclaw. He loved to travel and he loved playing music: he was a Blues Man.

Russ is survived by his companion, Ruth Deutsch; son, Finn Howry; grandchildren, Melody, Mandy and Brandon; great-grandson, Dakota; step-daughter, Stephanie; sister, Renate "Neate" (Rob) Hext; brother, Rae (France) Howry; nieces, Domonique and Sherry; and his cat, Skippy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tammy; brothers Lee and Nathan.

At this time a service is not able to be held, but will be announced by Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Russ and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
