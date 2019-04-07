February 13, 1924 -

March 26, 2019



Virginia Ruth Christofferson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home in Burlington, WA.



She was born on February 13, 1924 to Arie and Mary (Ely) Handel in Mount Vernon. Ruth and her brother John grew up on the family dairy farm in West Mount Vernon. She was a graduate of La Conner High School.



Ruth was a member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, Skagit Golf and Country Club and the Burlington Red Hats Society. She was a wonderful cook and made many cookies for friends and her church. Ruth enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved traveling and visited many locations throughout the world with her husbands.



She was preceded in death by her husbands Walter Van Horn and Dr. Frank F. Christofferson, and by her brother John Handel.

Ruth is survived by several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation (M/S S-200, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005), seattlechildrens.org or Skagit Valley Hospital Kidney Center, skagitregionalhealth.org.



A memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.



Ruth was laid to rest with her husband Dr. Frank Christofferson at Hawthorne Lawn and Memorial Park.



Ruth was laid to rest with her husband Dr. Frank Christofferson at Hawthorne Lawn and Memorial Park.



Services are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.