Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH CHRISTOFFERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH CHRISTOFFERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH CHRISTOFFERSON Obituary
February 13, 1924 -
March 26, 2019

Virginia Ruth Christofferson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home in Burlington, WA.

She was born on February 13, 1924 to Arie and Mary (Ely) Handel in Mount Vernon. Ruth and her brother John grew up on the family dairy farm in West Mount Vernon. She was a graduate of La Conner High School.

Ruth was a member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, Skagit Golf and Country Club and the Burlington Red Hats Society. She was a wonderful cook and made many cookies for friends and her church. Ruth enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved traveling and visited many locations throughout the world with her husbands.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Walter Van Horn and Dr. Frank F. Christofferson, and by her brother John Handel.
Ruth is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation (M/S S-200, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005), seattlechildrens.org or Skagit Valley Hospital Kidney Center, skagitregionalhealth.org.

A memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.

Ruth was laid to rest with her husband Dr. Frank Christofferson at Hawthorne Lawn and Memorial Park.

Services are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now