February 3, 1927 -June 18, 2020It is with great sadness, the family of Ruth Frances Withstandley of Anacortes, announce her passing at 93 years young on June 18, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born on February 3, 1927 to Lena and Percy Hartwick of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Ruth was raised in a poor family during the Great Depression. Lessons learned from that experience guided her throughout much of her life.Ruth met the love of her life, Joseph L. Withstandley in Worcester, Massachusetts as a teenager. Joseph graduated from High School before Ruth and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. Ruth and her future mother-in-law took a train from Massachusetts to Seattle and a bus to Anacortes. Ruth and Joseph were married in 1944 in Anacortes, upon Joseph's return from the South Pacific.The couple lived in Anacortes until Joseph's honorable discharge from the Navy in 1945. Ruth and Joseph moved back to Massachusetts and soon after became a mother to two sons.In 1958, the couple moved again and this time to Monroe, Connecticut, where two more sons were born to them.Ruth was a very good cook and baker, so the family was never short of good meals, cookies, cakes, pies, etc. She was also a very talented and accomplished artist, using various mediums in her artwork: pen & ink, acrylic, watercolor and even stained glass. She sold many paintings and her love of art was a joy in her life. Ruth always had a love of animals of all kinds. She contributed to many charitable organizations for animal welfare.Ruth and Joe always talked about eventually moving back to Anacortes. To that end, they purchased a home in old town in 1977 which they rented until they moved back to their beloved Anacortes in 1983. They began many years of remodeling to turn it into a home they both loved.In 2003, Ruth lost her loving husband, Joseph of 59 years. She tried not to show it but Joseph was always in her thoughts and she missed him terribly. Ruth is also predeceased by her parents and by her son, Daniel E. Withstandley.She is survived by her son, David A. Withstandley.There is a lot more I could write or say about a life well lived. But my mother would prefer brevity than an extended version. Love and miss you, Mom.At Ruth's request there are no services except for the Graveside Service for family and friends. She will be buried with her late husband, Joseph in the family plot, 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes.Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes.To share memories of Ruth, please sign the online guestbook at