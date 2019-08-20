Home

More Obituaries for RUTH BURRESS
RUTH GENEVIEVE BURRESS

RUTH GENEVIEVE BURRESS Obituary

May 28, 1920 -
August 18, 2019

Ruth, Mom, "Cookie Ruth", passed away at home surrounded by family and friends.

She suffered a stroke and came home from the hospital Wednesday where she was lovingly cared for by Hospice, and her family, until her passing on Sunday, August 18th. Many friends and family were able to say goodbye to their loved and cherished friend during those few days.

She is survived by her son Ron (Bonnie Womack) of Vancouver, daughter Cindi (Stan) Wood of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter-in-law Nancy Burress. Grandchildren Shawn Schweigert, Erin Shoemaker, Nichole Collinette, Scott Burress, Christopher Burress, Don Burress, Suzy Sowulewski, Tom Burress and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle, daughter Beverly Greene, son Phillip, 2 grandsons Jeff and Bruce Thorsen and granddaughter Pam McGuire.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, August, 31 at 10:00 am, located at 1700 Hazel St., Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
