July 9, 1931 -

September 28, 2020



Ruth Reeder-Yosting was born on July 9, 1931 to Olaf Ski and Kristianne Larsen and passed-away in Anacortes, WA on September 28, 2020.



She is survived by her son, Craig Reeder, Daughter-in-law, Denise Yoakum-Reeder and good friend Kurt Diemert.



She was a loving mother, mom-in-law and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

