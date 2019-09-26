Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Skyline Beach Club
6041 Sands Way
Anacortes, WA
RUTHANN "SAM" (WATSON) COBAIN

RUTHANN "SAM" (WATSON) COBAIN Obituary
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and now Angel, Ruthann Watson Cobain passed peacefully, pain free and surrounded with love on September 9th, 2019.

"Sam" was a formidable warrior, she fought with determination and grace, but cancer doesn't fight fair.

Sam was born and raised in Anacortes, WA. This is where she met and married her steadfast, loyal and loving husband Steve "Cobain" Cobain. Where she raised her two beautiful daughters that filled her with pride every single day, Samantha Kilgore & Whitney Tracy.

Where she worked and lived making lifelong friendships and a positive impact on everyone she met. She continued this legacy when she relocated with Cobain to Clever, MO 7 years ago. Where no one stood a chance to be a stranger.

Sam was quick to smile, led with her heart, constantly rescued animals, had a passion for gardening and was a fierce defender of everyone she loved.

She is survived, and terribly missed by her husband, daughters, brothers, son-in-laws, grandchildren, extended family and friends old and new.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm to celebrate her spirit of life. All who knew her and loved her are invited to attend.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
