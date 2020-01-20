|
February 16, 1953 -
January 17, 2020
Ruthanna Miller, fondly known as Ruth, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born on February 16, 1953 in Sacramento, CA; the daughter of James and Betty (Collins) Miller.
Ruth is survived by her children (spouses): Adam (Stephanie) Thurston and Shannon (David Dempsey), both of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Chloe, Avery, Remi, Vita; step-grandchildren: Liam and Ronan; siblings (spouses): Andy (Judith) Miller of Edmonds, WA; Philip Miller of Kingston, WA; Colleen Miller of Bellingham, WA; Naomi Miller of Sitka, AK and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral service will be held at St. Mary Church in Anacortes.
Rosary Vigil and Sharing of Memories on Friday January 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by a Reception at the Father Auer Center.
To share memories of Ruth, please sign the online guestbook at hwww.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 22, 2020