February 14, 1978 -
December 17, 2019
Ryan Lee Noren, born February 14th, 1978 in Fargo ND, passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019 at his home in Sedro-Woolley, WA. His battle with liver disease ended with Vigil volunteers by his side.
Ryan lived in Mandan, ND during his early childhood before moving to Mount Vernon, WA in 1986 and then finally settling in Sedro- Woolley, WA. He attended Sedro-Woolley High School where he played football and was on the SteelClaw Wrestling team. He graduated with his class in 1997. Ryan was known for his love of animals and an avid Seahawks fan. Many will remember his smiling face at E&E Lumber where he worked in sales for 10 years.
He is survived by two siblings, Lenni and Kevin; as well as his niece Kada, nephew Marty, and cousin Chris. His parents, both deceased, are Marge Nowatzek and Kent Noren.
A private memorial service will be held with his family and his ashes spread at Deception Pass per his wishes.
A special thanks to the Hospice of the Northwest nurses and vigil volunteers who helped in his last days with us.
Ryan and all of his family and friends are eternally grateful.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 24, 2019