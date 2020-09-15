Ryan William Daman went home to be with Jesus, Saturday, August 22. The hole he left in our hearts will never be filled. Ryan had a way of helping many, becoming a friend to strangers and loving and giving with such an open heart that he greatly impacted those who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Ryan lovingly adored, and was deeply loved by his wife, Keris his son Jacob and his two daughters Makayla and Samantha along with his two beloved dogs that he has left to guard his precious wife and two met him at heaven's gates.
He leaves behind an empty space with his precious family and extended family, his parents Joe and Cathy Daman, his brother Troy, sisterin-law Demi, his nephews Tanner and Trip, along with many beloved aunts and uncles.
Ryan was a family man, he spent his life serving and loving those of us who were blessed enough to call him family. His huge grin, warm embrace, teasing drawl, ultimate handy-man abilities, generous love and many many talents will never be replaced. Ryan's spirit is with his Savior. His legacy of love and generosity lives on with his family and friends.
Ryan had a deep love of the water and helping people. The family would like to honor the legacy of giving and the love of the water that Ryan leaves behind with a scholarship fund to help youth get access to sailing and boating lessons.
They have set up a scholarship fund in his name with the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance. All donations can be sent in Ryan Daman's name to Anacortes Waterfront Alliance. PO Box 2164, Anacortes, WA 98221. Please contact anacorteswaterfront.org
with any questions.
The celebration of Ryan's life will be in the spring of 2021.