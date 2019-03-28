In September 2018, Samuel Dewain Willoughby went to rest at Jamie's Place, Winthrop. He was 82 years young.



Sam was born in Atkinson, Nebraska, in 1936, the youngest of five children. His parents, Grover and Hazel, moved the family to Hamilton, Washington, when Sam was 3 years old.



They purchased 40 acres in Hamilton, farming and raising dairy cows. Sam attended Hamilton School and Sedro-Woolley High School. He loved fishing the Skagit after milking cows (and school!). He was a typical teenager, buying a cruiser car at 16 and who knows?



Sam spent time in logging camps at Forks, Washington, and in eastern Washington, married and they had three children. The family moved to Lynnwood where he pursued the carpentry trade, building homes.



The love of the Skagit brought Sam back home, where he was employed ty Scott Paper, later Crown Pacific, at the Hamilton site. Always an outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and horse trips (seeing Ross Lake and Pasayten prior to the Highway 20 completion). He raised hay, bought and sold seasonal cattle.



Life changes, as did Sam's. He met his future partner, later wife, Carole, in the Pasayten Wilderness during the early hunt one fall. That began a 35-year relationship. They built a home in the valley, enjoying riding, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and great road trips with the trailer. He got hooked on building a covered wagon for Ride to Rendezvous, two-mule team. Carole even got him on airplanes and cruise ships!



Thanks to our local Methow Valley Back Country Horsemen, snowmobile club, outfitters and guides for their friendship and support as well as many friends over the years. Sam was blessed with a life well-lived!



Sam's parents and siblings have passed as well as his beloved daughter, Cindy, at only 18.



He is survived by his wife, Carole, children Donna, Chuck (Helen), three grandchildren, Devin, Hannah, Lauren (Max), many nieces, nephews and onward. Also, one fine bird dog.



Deep gratitude goes to Crystal, Raleigh, Frontier Hospice, Justin, and the loving family at Jamie's Place. Thank you everyone for your loving thoughts and cards.



"When it's your turn to saddle up, ride those hills forever, we'll meet you at the trailhead, old pals,

going on together."

Shirley Hadee



Love you, Sammie Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2019