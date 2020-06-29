SAMUEL THOR NERSTEN
May 14, 1939 -
June 28, 2020

Samuel Thor Nersten, 81, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Sam was born on May 14, 1939 in Mount Vernon, Washington the son of Thor & Francis (Cantlin) Nersten.

Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois; his three children, Eddie, B.J. and Russell; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; a brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

To view a full obituary and share memories of Sam go to the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
