SANDRA A. LOEHR
1939 - 2020
November 7, 1939 -
May 17, 2020

Sandra A. Loehr, 80, beloved wife and mother passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020.

Sandra was born on November 7, 1939 in Houma, LA.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, William E. "Bill" Loehr and her daughter Kim (Steve) Stafford of Burlington, WA, brothers Joseph Pique Jr. and Gary Pique, both of Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her son Dane Arlen Magee, parents Vera and Joseph Pique and sister Tanalyn P. Milton.

Sandra loved to fish, golf, bowl, and going to the casino but her passion was oil painting. Many of her friends and family have paintings to remember her by.

She left Louisiana in 1973 and moved to Mount Vernon, WA with her daughter where she soon met and married Bill Loehr.

Sandra worked for Cascade Natural Gas for 22 years, starting in Mount Vernon for 5 years and then in Oak Harbor for 7 years.

She and Bill moved to Ontario, OR where she worked for 10 more years until retiring in 1996.

In 2003 she and Bill moved to Winthrop, WA where they enjoyed the definite 4 seasons and lots of snow in the winter. Bill and Sandra finally settled in Burlington, WA and resided there until Sandra's passing.

Sandra loved to entertain and can be best remembered for her southern slang, boisterous talk and laugh. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Please visit www. hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
