

August 25, 1943 -

June 5, 2019



Sandra H. Olsen, 75, of Ellensburg, passed away at the Kittitas Valley Hospital on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.



A celebration of her life will be hosted by her family in Burlington, Washington, Saturday July 20th. Please contact [email protected] com for details.



Sandra was born on August 25, 1943 in Seattle, the first of two children born to Harvey & Doris (Bakken) Heiberg. She grew up in Seattle and graduated from Ingraham High School in 1961. After high school, she attended Washington State University in Pullman before returning to Seattle, where she began a successful career in the marine insurance industry.



Sandy met her future husband Robert Olsen at a local dance hall in 1965. They were quickly smitten and were married on January 15, 1966. They made a wonderful home in North Seattle before moving to the Skagit Valley in 1987, where they settled and built their dream on Caine Lake.



Sandy and Bob were blessed with three sons Dave, Chris and Mike. She was always very active in her sons' school activities PTA, Cub Scouts, and hobbies, lovingly supporting all they did.



Sandy was a very dynamic and multi talented woman and was passionate about her many hobbies, including her amazing cooking, gardening, both ornamental and fruits and vegetables, including a bountiful home orchard, from which she canned generous amounts of delicious food. She also was an amazing artist and very talented seamstress, but despite her many interests, she loved her family first and foremost and her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her loved ones.



Upon retirement in 2006 Sandy and Bob moved to Ellensburg to enjoy the warmth and small hometown community and have made the Kittitas Valley their home since that time.



Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob Olsen of Ellensburg; sons Dave (Tiffany) Olsen, Chris (Seneca) Olsen and Mike (Chelsey) Olsen, all of the Skagit Valley area; grandsons Andrew and Harvey as well as many beloved extended family members and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Randy Heiberg.



Memorial contributions in Sandra's honor are suggested to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Rd., Burlington, Washington 98233.



Memorial contributions in Sandra's honor are suggested to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Rd., Burlington, Washington 98233.