Sandra Huntley died July 24, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington, at the age of 77 years.
Sandy was born at Seattle General Hospital on April 10, 1943, to Theobold and Ione (Watkins) Presser. Growing up, she continued living in Western Washington in Seattle, Sultan, Kirkland, and Kenmore, and attended schools in Kirkland and Bothell. As an adult, she lived all over the western U.S.
Sandy was born with flaming red hair and had a vibrant personality and temperament to match. Always generous, loving, and adventurous.
Prior to her marriage to Dennis Huntley, she was married to Tom Wheeler (ending in divorce), and to Jim Akins until his death in 1983. Sandy then got to know and admire Dennis as more than just a close friend of Jim's. They had many experiences including hiking, canoe trips in the Canadian wilderness, even flying around the country from Washington State to Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, California and back to Washington all with one suitcase and two small seats in Dennis's home-made Air Coupe airplane. In later years they traveled in luxury throughout the US and Mexico as well as a cruise around South America and Cape Horn. They were married in 1986 and spent over 25 years together before Dennis passed in 2008.
In 2004, Sandy and Dennis moved to Anacortes and had what they considered "the perfect life". They were close to Dennis's son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters on Waldron Island, Sandy was able to pursue her photography talents with classes and workshops at the local Photo Shoppe, as well as live theater in town and a beautiful environment they never tired of. Everywhere Sandy went, she made lasting friendships.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Huntley, her parents, and her older brother Fred Presser. She is survived by sisters Linda Shipway (now deceased) of Kirkland, Nancy Presser Kinnear (Bob Mosqueda) of Cheshire OR, and brother Jim Presser (Teri) of Battle Ground WA. Nephews Chuck Presser (Fred) of Silver Lake, and Jason Presser (Jim) wife Tabitha of Vancouver WA, as well as nieces Dawn Shipway Busick, husband Mike, Heather Shipway, Rebekka Shipway and Coriann Presser (Jim), plus two grandnieces.
Sandy, you are beautiful, we love you and will miss you forever.
