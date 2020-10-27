1/1
SANDRA JEAN SOPHER
Sandra Jean Sopher, 68, a lifelong Marblemount & Concrete area resident, passed away at her home in Concrete, WA on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1952 in Sedro-Woolley, WA the daughter of Thurman and Phyllis (Galbreath) Medford. Sandra was raised in Hamilton and attended school in Sedro-Woolley.
On January 9, 1970 she was united in marriage to Lonnie Sopher in Rockport and they made their home in Marblemount.

Sandra was a waitress at the Log House Inn for 10 years. Then her and Lonnie opened Sandy's country store in 2005 and ran it until 2010. Sandra then worked for Shim Shell gas station in Marblemount as a cashier from 2010 until present.

In her downtime she enjoyed spending time at the casino's, taking tips to Mexico and going shopping with her granddaughter Emily Holt. One of Sandra's favorite things to do was decorate her house for every holiday.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Cheri Ogle and her husband Doug of Concrete; sister Delilah Sutton, and her husband Don of Sedro-Woolley; granddaughter, Emily Holt and her husband Cody of Sedro-Woolley; 3 great-grandkids, Alexis, Liam, and Lucas; sister-in-law, Diane Robertson, and partner of 4 years, Dan Sorenson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Sopher; sister, Pamela Custshall; brother, Larry Medford.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Park Cemetery in Concrete on Friday October 30, 2020 at 1pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Sandra and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
