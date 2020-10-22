With deepest sorrow, we announce that Sandra "Sue" Kay Rasmussen, age 76, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington, with her family by her side. She was born February 29, 1944 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, to Robert "Burl" and Ruby (Landes) Forst.
Sue attended Burlington-Edison High School graduating in 1962, then attended Skagit Valley Community College. She married the love of her life, Ivan Rasmussen, on July 27, 1963, made their home in Burlington and had two daughters, Jill and Heidi. She worked for many years for Dr. Gene Sargent as a dental assistant until she retired to travel with Ivan and spend time spoiling her grandchildren at their home in Lake McMurray. They moved back home to Burlington in 2016. Together they loved spending time with family and friends and exploring the country in their RV. Their favorite spot was on the shores of Fort Casey near the ferry landing.
Since Ivan's passing in 2018, Sue has cherished time with her children and grandchildren, traveled to her sister Mary's home in Arizona and together took a cruise this last winter. Until March of this year, she volunteered her time two days a week in the kitty rooms of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.
Sue's warm smile and beautiful heart will be missed by her daughters, Jill Quander and Heidi Devereux; grandchildren, Paige and Emily Quander and Hayden Fladebo; "bonus" grandchildren, Adland, Sam, Alex, Cameron, Holden, Taylor, Lucas & great-granddaughter, Charlie; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Rita Forst; sister, Mary Ross; son-in-law, Paul Quander and "bonus" son-in-law, Jason McElyea; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends throughout the Skagit Valley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ivan Rasmussen; parents, Robert "Burl" and Ruby; in-laws, Reider and Lilly Rasmussen; sisters-in-law Yvonne Hoyt and Geri Ballinger; brothers-in-law Richard Hoyt, Lanny Ross and Claude Dowen; and nephew Kevin Hoyt.
Sue will be laid to rest with her husband in the Greenhills Cemetery in Burlington. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
