SANDRA LYNN JENSEN

SANDRA LYNN JENSEN Obituary
February 14, 1966 -
September 25, 2019

Sandra Lynn Jensen, age 53, born February 14, 1966 in Mount Vernon, WA, passed away on September 25, 2019.

She leaves behind her father and mother, Doug and Judy Jensen; brother, Rick; sister-in-law, Annette; niece, Kali; nephews, Jake and Brock.

Sandra worked at the YMCA Early Learning Center in Mount Vernon. She loved the children. Sandra was so loved by her family and will be missed every day. She was our Valentine.

Graveside services for Sandra will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Sandra to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
