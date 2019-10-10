Home

Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
SANDRA WILLIAMS
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sedro Woolley Community Center
SANDRA RAE WILLIAMS


1946 - 2019
SANDRA RAE WILLIAMS Obituary
April 3, 1946 -
October 6, 2019

Sandra Rae Williams of Sedro-Woolley passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. She was born April 3, 1946 in Bellingham.

Sandra was kind-hearted, a fantastic cook, and enjoyed playing games with her much loved friends and family. She owned and operated Mom's Café in the early 1990's and later worked at Food Pavilion (Sedro Woolley) and The Markets (Anacortes).

She is survived by sons David (Amber) Walker and Jimmie (Susan) Walker, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Butch (Jacque) Johnson, Curt (Jackie) Johnson, and Dennis Armey, step-father Lloyd Armey, and many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Armey (Morgan) and father James Johnson.

A memorial service will be held on October 20, 2019 at 2pm at the Sedro- Woolley Community Center.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
