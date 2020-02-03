|
March 4, 1940 -
February 2, 2020
On February 2nd, 2020, Sandra Wallberg Tidrington decided to use her last adventure here to rejoin her husband, Donald Vernon Tidrington, grandson, Christopher Michael Brock, her parents, Charles and Sally Wallberg, her many siblings, cat Riley, and her dogs Neenia, Scrap, Olly and YoYo in Heaven. We tried to persuade her to stay a bit longer, but stubborn as she was, she had to depart on her own terms.
She was our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Sandra had a passion for life, musicals, working with the homeless, Berry Dairy Days, the 4th of July at Samish Island, hats, and the color yellow. You could often find her driving her golf cart or red cart on Samish Island, where she lived most of her life until recently.
She loved her family fiercely and with a passion that rivaled any love story. Her children and grands were her world and spending time with them was the essence of her being.
She was born in Seattle, Washington on March 4th, 1940.
She leaves behind her children, Tami Gibbons & husband Art, Chuck Tidrington & wife Amie, Ted Tidrington & partner Ericka, Julie Stemme & husband Geno, Vicki Freeburg, and step-sons Don Tiss & wife Lori, Dave Tiss & wife Connie, her cherished sister, Maureen Ratfield, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She had so many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, that we have literally lost count. She loved everyone big, whether they wanted it or not!
We will be having a celebration of life for her on February 7th at 2:00 at Day Creek Chapel in Day Creek, WA, which was where she worshiped for many years, and considered home. Everyone who was a part of this beautiful, amazing woman's world is welcome to join us.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 5, 2020