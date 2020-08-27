May 7, 1964 -

August 23, 2020



Born Sandy Cae Groves, on May 7, 1964 to William and Toni Groves, in Oklahoma City, OK.



She passed away peacefully August 23, 2020 at home, where she was cared for by her son Nick & his long time girlfriend Maddie, following an 11 year battle with cancer.



Sandy was a spitfire of a woman, who also had a heart of gold. Her children meant the world to her & being Nana to her grandchildren was her favorite role in life. Family meant everything to her, and if you were her friend, she considered you family.



She also loved camping and fishing, and could spend hours watching the eagles and humming birds.



Sandy is survived by her children Tonia Dellinger (Jay), Ashley Altringer, Joshua Altringer (Ashlee), and Nicholas Groves (Maddie). Grandchildren Caelyn, Haedyn, Faith, Navaeh, Mayci and Chance. Brother Curtis Groves, and nieces Kylie Lowrey (Dylan) & Melyssa Whitener.



She was proceeded in death by her beloved grandparents Albert & Billie Lowry, her parents William Groves & Toni Silva, and brother Shane Whitener.



A private memorial celebration of life will be held for Sandy's close family and friends at a later date.

