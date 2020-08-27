1/1
SANDY CAE BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 7, 1964 -
August 23, 2020

Born Sandy Cae Groves, on May 7, 1964 to William and Toni Groves, in Oklahoma City, OK.

She passed away peacefully August 23, 2020 at home, where she was cared for by her son Nick & his long time girlfriend Maddie, following an 11 year battle with cancer.

Sandy was a spitfire of a woman, who also had a heart of gold. Her children meant the world to her & being Nana to her grandchildren was her favorite role in life. Family meant everything to her, and if you were her friend, she considered you family.

She also loved camping and fishing, and could spend hours watching the eagles and humming birds.

Sandy is survived by her children Tonia Dellinger (Jay), Ashley Altringer, Joshua Altringer (Ashlee), and Nicholas Groves (Maddie). Grandchildren Caelyn, Haedyn, Faith, Navaeh, Mayci and Chance. Brother Curtis Groves, and nieces Kylie Lowrey (Dylan) & Melyssa Whitener.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved grandparents Albert & Billie Lowry, her parents William Groves & Toni Silva, and brother Shane Whitener.

A private memorial celebration of life will be held for Sandy's close family and friends at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved