SCOTT LEWIS
SCOTT LAWRENCE LEWIS

SCOTT LAWRENCE LEWIS Obituary
June 25, 1963 -
December 20, 2019

Scott Lawrence Lewis passed away in his home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was 56 years old.

Scott was born in Seattle, WA on June 25, 1963. Scott was raised in the Portland area by his parents Frances and Richard (Dick) Lewis. He graduated in 1981 from Sam Barlow High School in Gresham, OR.

He spent most of his life as a salesman and a pretty good one at that. He had a knack for truly listening to people, understanding what they needed and helping them find that.

He was a loving father and papa. He was very passionate about golf. On the weekends the TV was always turned on to a golf tournament. He enjoyed going to baseball games, especially Mariners games. He also loved fishing. If he could have made a career out of fishing, I think he would have.

Scott was preceded in death by his dad Richard (Dick) Lewis.

Scott is survived by his mother; Frances Lewis; his biological father Frank McKimmie; his brothers George Lewis and Randy Lewis; his sister Victoria Whethem (Lewis); his daughter Novelli Haddick (Lewis); his son Mitchell Lewis; his two grandchildren Asher Haddick and Emery Haddick; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service; instead we ask that you spend time with your loved ones doing something Scott loved. Go to a baseball game, go fishing or watch some golf!

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
