Scott passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 after a long hard battle with early onset Alzhiemer's disease.



He is survived by his wife Lynne Erickson of Florence AZ, his sister and son in law Kandace and John Hodgson of Kent, WA, his daughter Jenna Swanson of Wenatchee WA, and his son Ian Erickson of Wichita Kansas.



Scott's ashes will be returned home to Anacortes in August 2021.

