October 21, 1927 -

March 20, 2019



Selma P. Nutter, 91, of Anacortes passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on October 21, 1927 in Downing, CA; the daughter of Albert and Carrie (Leach) Niehart.



On March 23, 1948, Selma married the love of her life, Lloyd L. Nutter, Sr. in Aberdeen, WA. The newly weds chose Anacortes to start their roots and found a home on Satterlee Road where they resided to this day.



Selma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Lloyd in 2004; daughter, Sheila Rai in 1954; and son, Don Sparks in 2018.



She is survived by her children: Lloyd, Jr., Carol Homan, Louis, Sr., Kris Davis, Patty Sparks and Cheri Jentry; siblings: Alberta, Vicky and Annamarie; seven grandchildren: Robin Sharkey, Louis, Jr., Lloyd Gillogly, Don Sparks, Jr., Jackie Plesant, Chris and Ginna; and numerous great- grands and great-great- grandchildren.



Graveside service for Selma will be held 1:00 p.m. at the Bow Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019