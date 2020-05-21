September 25, 1937 -

April 17, 2020



He went to join his wife and partner of over 45 years Margaaret Urling, and his son Edwin A. Urling.



Survived by his daughters Catherine Feil of Richland, WA, and Barbara Miller and son-in- law Kody Kosters of Skagway, Alaska. Also his stepson Jeffery Lillijord of Mount Vernon, WA.



Many would say he was quite a character, man of many dear friends, and buddies from his favorite tavern, the Town Pump in Mount Vernon.



He was a Navy Veteran, Mason, Shriner, member of the Hill and Gully Motorcycle Club in Tri-Cities, WA. Where he lived many happy years with Margaret and his grandchildren.



Serge was employed by N.W. Pipeline as a welder soon after the Navy. After retiring he was hired by the same company although the name had changed to Williams Corp as a welding inspector.



He was a proud grandfather of 9, and great- grandfather of 10.



Services and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.



He will be laid to rest at Spokane Memorial Gardens in Spokane, WA.

