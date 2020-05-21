SERGE E. "RED" URLING
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SERGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 25, 1937 -
April 17, 2020

He went to join his wife and partner of over 45 years Margaaret Urling, and his son Edwin A. Urling.

Survived by his daughters Catherine Feil of Richland, WA, and Barbara Miller and son-in- law Kody Kosters of Skagway, Alaska. Also his stepson Jeffery Lillijord of Mount Vernon, WA.

Many would say he was quite a character, man of many dear friends, and buddies from his favorite tavern, the Town Pump in Mount Vernon.

He was a Navy Veteran, Mason, Shriner, member of the Hill and Gully Motorcycle Club in Tri-Cities, WA. Where he lived many happy years with Margaret and his grandchildren.

Serge was employed by N.W. Pipeline as a welder soon after the Navy. After retiring he was hired by the same company although the name had changed to Williams Corp as a welding inspector.

He was a proud grandfather of 9, and great- grandfather of 10.

Services and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

He will be laid to rest at Spokane Memorial Gardens in Spokane, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved