SHANE BAKER
Shane Baker(49),beloved husband, father, grandfather and luminary passed away unexpectedly on 8/17/20.

Shane has impacted an uncountable number of lives, just by simply being him. No matter what challenge, what hardship he faced, he never once failed. He took pride in every single thing he had ever tasked himself with. He always gave his all in every situation, even when he set his mind to the impossible, he found a way.

For that, he deserved all that was given to him. He could bring light to any situation, with just a smile, and his carefree spirit. Shane had a lifetime's worth of knowledge in so many things, and more experience in those things than anyone could ever wish for. He selflessly offered his never ending expertise to anyone possible. He was the most unique man you could ever have the pleasure of knowing.

With all that said, his untimely passing will change the perspectives of everyone around him. He has left an unforgettable mark on the entirety of the world he revolved around.

Shane is survived by his adoring wife Donna, three children Rylee Baker, Krista (Derrin) Blouin and Trevor Lerma. Two grandchildren Madalyn and Dean Blouin. Parents Tom and Cathy Baker, and Gloria and Ed Barrera. Brothers Anthony Collins, Todd Gorena and Nick Baker, sisters Shannon(Paul) Petravich and Jill Baker.

He was preceded in death by his brother Troy Gorena. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
