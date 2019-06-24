Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
SHANNA BROOKS
SHANNA M. BROOKS Obituary
December 25, 1965 -
June 15, 2019

Shanna was born in Bellingham, WA on Christmas Day, 1965. She went to heaven on Saturday, June 15.

She is survived by two daughters, whom she dearly loved, Kayla Brooks and Chelsee (Woody) Hurless, three grandchildren Ravenna, Sorrenn, and Rosewood, also a brother Jeffrey, and her parents, John and Shirley Tollefson.

At 3 years of age Shanna had a strong on-pitch singing voice and later at Lowell Elementary in Bellingham came a happy note from Miss Neil, the music teacher: "Your daughter Shanna and your son Jeff are a delight to have in music. You should be proud!"

She took classical Suzuki piano lessons from ages 6 to 12 from a perfectionist teacher. Singing at a concert at Sehome High, she "wowed" the folks while soloing on "Little Boy Blue". She graduated in 1984. Recently she earned a two year degree from Skagit College in Office Management.

Shanna was dedicated to serving the Lord and gave her love of music to worship ministry at several area churches, most recently at The Father's House, Mount Vernon.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00PM at the First Christian Reformed Church social room, 701 W. Blackburn Rd, Mount Vernon, WA.

A light lunch will be served. Memorial gifts may be made to Love Inc. of Skagit County, Box 2057 Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 25, 2019
