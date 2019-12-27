|
|
January 3, 1957 -
December 16, 2019
Sharon Eva Downey passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, after a lifelong fight with the autoimmune disease Lupus, and several years battling breast cancer. Her husband, William "Ben" Louis Benson and faithful service dog, "Jiggs", were at her side.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Loren Marsh, in 2013.
Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon, January 3, 1957 to Loren and Eva (Billgren) Marsh. She attended elementary school in Mount Vernon, graduated from Lynden Christian High School 1975, graduated Magnacum Laude from Seattle Pacific University with a Bachelor's degree in Food Science, and achieved her Master's in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Washington.
When her illness became disabling and she was unable to work, she became a steward of the community, volunteering her time, knowledge and love to those around her. She ran a Cabbage Patch Doll Hospital out of her home for all the Latch Key girls in the neighborhood, and spent time teaching and mentoring them. She also volunteered her time and nutrition knowledge to the local senior's homes by giving lectures and talks about food science. Sharon was also invited with the American Legion Auxiliary in Mountlake Terrace, WA and part of the Knitters group at her church that makes warm accessories for the homeless, as well as Coffee Talks, a neighborhood group that helps people meet, form friendships, and reduce crime. Her heart was always in a place of service and betterment of her community.
She also enjoyed training her service dogs with her husband and constant companion, Ben, spending as much time as she could at her cabin in the woods outside of Marblemount with them. Sharon loved long walks in the woods enjoying the beauty of nature.
This obituary would not be complete without mentioning that Sharon was an AVID crafter and quilter, enjoying computerized greeting card design, quilting, puzzles, clothing construction, and color analysis.
She is survived by her husband William "Ben" Benson, mother Eva Anderson of Mount Vernon, brothers Robert (Nancy) Marsh of Vancouver, WA, David (Lisa) Marsh of Burlington, several nieces and nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 5, 2019