Sharron Kay Tripp, a lifelong resident of Mount Vernon, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, a year after her diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Sharron was born on February 15, 1932, the youngest of three daughters of Bruce and Allis Warrick. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart Gary Tripp on April 19, 1952. They raised three children together, Larry Tripp, Linda Tripp Monje and Wendy Tripp Hams.
Sharron was a well-known seamstress doing everything from minor alterations, making all of her daughters' clothes, suits for her husband and wedding and bridesmaid's dresses. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She worked in the office at Washington Elementary School while her children were students, frequently to their dismay as she knew everything that happened there! She also worked at Alberta's Draperies on the west side for several years.
She was very active with her MVHS Class of 1950 and was on the committee for every class reunion. Her most important role was that of a mother and homemaker.She was a snow bird for the last 15 years, enjoying the sunny winter weather in Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by her son Larry Tripp (Sandy) of Boise, Idaho, her daughter Linda Tripp Monje (John) of Chandler, Arizona, her son-in-law Thomas Hams II (Sue) of Gilbert, Arizona, three grandsons, Thomas Hams III (Ela) of Wroclaw, Poland, Kyle Monje of Chandler, Arizona and Nathaniel Hams (Laura) of Lone Tree, Colorado. She is also survived by her sisters Byrl Ward (David) of Victoria, British Columbia and Marilynn Leckenby of Mount Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Tripp, her daughter Wendy Tripp Hams and her youngest grandson Nicholas Monje.
A family graveside service will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery with arrangements made by Kern Funeral Home.