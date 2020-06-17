Sharon Lynne Chase, 79, of Anacortes, born July 31, 2020, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothye (Driver) Wisnieski, at Pasadena Texas; passed away in Anacortes Washington on May 19, 2020 after living in the area for 16 years.She graduated at Linfield College and received a Bachelor of Science degree.Growing up she traveled with her father's work. She spent time in Texas, New Mexico and California before returning to Pasadena, Texas to have her first son Steve.During her career span, she did hair in Southern California, a sawyer at Swanson Superior forest products in Noti, Oregon, inside sales at P.W. Pipe in Eugene, Oregon and finally Marathon Petroleum company in Anacortes. Sharon was employed at Marathon Petroleum Company as an Engineering Administrator for 15 years.She was a well-loved sister of the Preceptor Betta Sigma Phi Sorority, also volunteered at the Anacortes Community Theatre.Mom loved the Oregon coast, spending time with her grandsons, Washington Park, Oregon Coast Aquarium, classic cars, sunsets, finding rare white Pinot noir, and leaving others better than she found them.Sharon was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her children (spouses): Steve (Tara) Reaves and Ian (Amber) Chase; grandchildren (spouses): Colton (Kortney) and Chad Chase; great-grandchild: Annabelle Reaves; siblings; Sandra Cooper and Keith Wisnieski.Memorial: The family will be donating to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in her Honor. This was a place she loved to visit and support.To share memories of Sharon, please sign the online guestbook at