Sharon Mary Berntsen, 78, a resident of Seattle, passed away suddenly, Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. 10:30 AM at the Swinomish Hats, followed by graveside services at the Swinomish Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.

