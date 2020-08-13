SHARON REIN

Surrounded in the love and care of her entire family at home, Sharon softly and quietly passed away Saturday afternoon, August 8. Her favorite songs were playing in the background.
Sharon was the loving, devoted wife of Pat. They met in high school in Ellensburg. Sharon accepted Pat's invitation to a high school dance for their first date. Little did Sharon know that Pat's band was providing the music and that Pat himself, along with a friend, would be singing. Sharon said she was a surprised and a little embarrassed when Pat got up to sing, but she also admitted it was really fun to listen to him.
Sharon was surprised later at Christmas time when Pat proposed to her while he was on leave from basic training at Fort Ord in California. Their life as a married couple thus began, first in Ellensburg,and then continued to Coulee Dam, Goldendale, and their final home in Anacortes in 1976.
She retired from Dr. Ronald Pinson's dental office after more than 17 years in 1999.
She and Pat eventually built a new home off Gibraltar with a beautiful view of Similk Bay where Pat continues to live.
Over time, Sharon and Pat welcomed sons: Curt, Cory and Craig. Sharon was a devoted, protective, and loving mother to her three boys.
The Rein home, whether in Goldendale or Anacortes, was always the home where all the kids would hang out. Sharon made sure there were always snacks for all the kids. The happiness and well-being of her boys was of utmost importance to her and she sacrificed often to be sure her boys had what they needed, even if they didn't really need it.
Sharon was also a proud, loving grandmother when each of her boys welcomed their own children to the family. The walls of her bedroom and hallway are covered with framed pictures of her boys and their families.
Sharon loved music. Elvis was one of her favorites and she was lucky enough to see him in concert. It was normal on family road trips for Sharon to be playing Elvis, Loggins and Messina, the Eagles and James Taylor on their car's cassette deck while she and Pat sang along. She also loved to dance and could be seen dancing to music at her home often.
Sharon enjoyed life in Anacortes and enjoyed being involved as much as she could in the community. She was a member of a fun book club group, a life-long member of Laureate Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and volunteer at the Soroptimist Thrift Shop. She believed in volunteering and giving back to her community as much as she could.
Sharon loved her family deeply. She was so proud of her boys and proud they all turned out to be good, loving people. She dearly loved and appreciated all three of her daughters-in-law and couldn't have been happier for the choices her boys made in their partners.
Sharon is survived by her adoring, devoted,and selfless husband Pat, her three boys: Curt and his wife Ramona, Cory and his wife Sheryl, Craig and his wife Becky; her six grandchildren: Sarah, Patrick, Abby, Grace, Gavin and Josie; her brother Darrall Robbins and his wife Irene; sister Gail Cortelyou and her husband Dave and sister Linda Enloe.
Our family wishes to acknowledge the kindness of so many during mom's last few weeks. The outpouring of love and support from our wonderful community of friends and neighbors in Anacortes was very much seen and appreciated. We also wish to acknowledge the Anacortes Fire Department and specifically Lieutenant Chris Byer for volunteering his personal time, Eden Health of Bellingham, and especially all the people at Hospice of The Northwest who made Sharon's final days possible, peaceful and pain-free.
