December 9, 1943 -
October 12, 2019
Sharon Lee Salfer (75) passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 after a 14-month battle with ALS.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 9th, 1943 to Alaire and Gerald Stubbee. Throughout her childhood she enjoyed playing with her sister Jackie,riding bikes, the outdoors and being at the lake. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1961.
Sharon married Virgil Hammerschmidt in 1963, and they raised 3 children (Kim, Robert and Daryl) together in Wabasso, Minnesota. She later married Delbert Salfer in 1977. Delbert and Sharon had twins (Dawn and Dave) and they raised their family of 7 in Wabassoand Watson until 1984.
Sharon worked as a waitress and sold Tupperware for years before returning to college. Wanting a better life for herself and children, she moved to Spokane, Washington in 1988 after she graduated from Granite Falls Vo-Tech. She enjoyed working and loved life, spending hours gardening, working on her rose bushes, bowling, spending time with her children, grandchildren and with her animals.
In 1994, she starting working for the WA State Department of Transportation (Spokane Valley & Bellingham Offices), where she had found her forever-job and enjoyed her co-workers. In 2006, Sharon moved to Western Washington to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Retiring in 2011, she spent her time camping, reading, bird watching, baking cakes, and watching tv with her dog Sam and her cats Mittens, Pansy and Lacey.
Sharon was truly blessed with an amazing family. She touched many lives in this world, with unexplained lessons at times. She taught all of us to be better persons and that we must fight for what we want. She was diagnosed with a terrible disease, but never gave up hope, even in the end. She joins her youngest son David as another Angel in Heaven, walking and breathing again.
Sharon leaves behind her surviving children, Kim (Paul) Baker, Robert (Jen) Hammerschmidt, Daryl (Heather) Hammerschmidt, Dawn (Jason) Lee, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her beloved sister Jackie.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alaire, son David, grand-daughter Stacy, and great-grand-daughter Sophia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone in La Conner, Washington on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Sharon Lee Salfer, to the ALS foundation, at http://web.alsa.org/goto/SharonSalfer
We would like to thank Oliver and the ALS foundation, Dr. Elliot and his team at Swedish, and the numerous caregivers at La Conner Retirement Inn for your dedication and support you provided Sharon and her family over the past year.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019