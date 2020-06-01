DEATH NOTICE
Sheila Ann Jensen, 72, of Mount Vernon, WA, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at her residence.
At her request, no public services will be held.
Directing is in the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.