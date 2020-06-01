Or Copy this URL to Share

DEATH NOTICE



Sheila Ann Jensen, 72, of Mount Vernon, WA, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at her residence.



At her request, no public services will be held.



Directing is in the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.

