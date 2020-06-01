SHEILA ANN JENSEN
DEATH NOTICE

Sheila Ann Jensen, 72, of Mount Vernon, WA, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at her residence.

At her request, no public services will be held.

Directing is in the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
