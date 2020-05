Sheila Newman, 68, a longtime resident of both Whatcom and Skagit Counties passed away on May 20, 2020.She is survived by her husband, Tim Griffith of Ferndale; son Michael Rooks and wife Amber of Lyman and daughter, Michele Rooks and companion Shane Johnson of Birdsview.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date as gathering restrictions are lifted.Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.To read a detailed obituary and share memories of Sheila and sign the online guest register go to www.lemleychapel.com. Lemley Chapel