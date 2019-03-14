|
SERVICE NOTICE
Shelley Weldon age 76, peacefully passed away March 13, 2019 in Mount Vernon WA.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday March 18, 2019, 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, Followed by a Committal Service at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon.
A reception will be held following the services at St. Joseph Center.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2019