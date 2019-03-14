Home

SHELLEY WELDON

SHELLEY WELDON Obituary
SERVICE NOTICE

Shelley Weldon age 76, peacefully passed away March 13, 2019 in Mount Vernon WA.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday March 18, 2019, 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, Followed by a Committal Service at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon.

A reception will be held following the services at St. Joseph Center.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
