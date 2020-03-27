Home

August 11, 1970 -
February 11, 2020

Shelli Zwick was born August 11, 1970 in Sedro-Woolley Washington and went to heaven February 11, 2020.

She attended school in Sedro-Woolley all her life.

Shelli loved and cherished her two sons John Auberg and Travis Patrick. She loved her four grandchildren, she cherished and adored them all.

She was preceded in death by her step-dad Robert Larrabee and husband Ray Zwick.

She is survived by her loving mother Linda Larrabee, who misses her every single day. Her father Roger, brother's Chad and Troy, sisters Sherri, Diana, Bobby, Jimmie and Lynn. Terry Auberg and Mike Patrick. Along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. She also leaves behind her loving companion and fur baby Buddy.

Shelli loved riding motorcycles and four wheelers. She loved her job at Commuter Cars, with the owner Casey and his wife Leslie, where she worked for many years.

We were blessed by Shelli's compassion and love for others. She loved her friends and family and was loved by many beyond words.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
