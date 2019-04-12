December 16, 1975 -

Sheri Ann Boston passed away on March 18th, 2019.



She was born in Anacortes on December 16th 1975, to Larry and Debbie Weis of Anacortes.



She attended Anacortes High school class of '93. She worked several jobs, her most recent was 7-11 until 2007.



She loved animals, and supported the. ASPCA.



She spent most of her time reading. She had a blog in which she would critique books and give her honest opinion of the story in each one. Several authors would send her autographed first editions and a couple put her blog in their books. As a child, her favorites were CS Lewis and Shel Silverstein. She started writing a book until she got too sick to finish.



She was preceded in death by her grandfather Jack Weis of Ketchikan, Alaska, and grandfather Jim Burgess of Anacortes.



She is survived by her son Taylor Boston, father Larry Weis, mother Debbie Weis brother Jason Weis and niece Madison Weis, all of Anacortes. Also, her grandmother Shirley Stewart of Coupeville and grandmother Carol (Burgess) Meyer of Idaho and numerous aunts and uncles.



There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 4th at 1pm at Anacortes Christian church, with a reception after.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the ASPCA in her name. Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary