June 23, 1950 -
August 4, 2019
Sherrie L. Cook, age 69, left this Earth on August 4, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after battling cancer.
She was born June 23, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to Eric Lamar Hilbun and Norma Dale Ingram, both living.
Sherrie is survived by her husband, Gary L. Cook; five children, Robert Allen Cook (Jenny), Michael Zane Cook, Caleb Marc Ferling (Christina), Kimberly Lynne DeYoung, and Christopher Lee Cook (Sonya); ten grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
She worked as a shelter advocate for Skagit Valley Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, Mount Vernon, WA.
Her passions in her life were helping others, her family, and her faith in Jesus Christ, His Word, and loving people.
Sherrie left all that was in life as a pattern for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a testimony as well as a living example of the love of God. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service for Sherrie will be held at the Skagit Valley Healing Rooms (formerly Christ the King in Mount Vernon), 2111 Riverside Dr. in Mount Vernon on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM. Private burial will take place at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 18, 2019